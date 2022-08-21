Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 163 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of META opened at $167.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

