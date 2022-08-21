Metahero Hits Market Cap of $39.19 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Metahero has a market cap of $39.19 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00094261 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

