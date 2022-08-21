Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

