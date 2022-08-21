MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MELI stock opened at $909.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $784.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $921.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

