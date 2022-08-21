Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 120.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,381,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 77,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 4,761,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

