Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
GETVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
