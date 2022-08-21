Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

GETVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

