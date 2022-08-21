Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,107 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.35% of Linde worth $3,779,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $303.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.