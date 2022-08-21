Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 72,154 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,154 shares during the period. AON comprises about 1.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 8.48% of AON worth $5,864,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.87. 681,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

