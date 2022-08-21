Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 21,427 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Salesforce worth $1,122,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.77. 4,346,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.57. The company has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.