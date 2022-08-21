Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,330,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.02 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

