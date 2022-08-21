Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,274,156 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,927,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 6,264,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,791. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

