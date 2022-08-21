Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.39% of AMETEK worth $1,041,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.