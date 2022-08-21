Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.12 Billion Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,293,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.76% of Southern worth $2,124,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE SO traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

