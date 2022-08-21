Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.40 Billion Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.94% of Electronic Arts worth $1,401,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,166 shares of company stock worth $14,179,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,359. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.