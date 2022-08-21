Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.88% of Franco-Nevada worth $1,490,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. 376,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,740. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $122.38 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.