Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.78% of American Express worth $2,504,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. 1,895,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

