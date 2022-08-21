Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 476,509 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,038,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GS traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.27. 1,812,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,713. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,282,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,880,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

