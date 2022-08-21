Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.93.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.