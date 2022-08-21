MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $231.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.22.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $262.31 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $487.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day moving average of $297.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.