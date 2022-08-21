Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 4.5 %

Marchex stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

