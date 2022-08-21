Maple (MPL) Price Hits $16.65 on Top Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Maple has a total market cap of $73.55 million and $1.76 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $16.65 or 0.00077129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

