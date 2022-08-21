Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

