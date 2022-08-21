Lyra (LYRA) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Lyra has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Lyra coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $99,972.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00768736 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lyra Coin Profile
The official website for Lyra is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Buying and Selling Lyra
