Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,680,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 443,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,727,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,573,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,885. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

