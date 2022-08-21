Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $585,398.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
