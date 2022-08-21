Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $119,819.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00255974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

