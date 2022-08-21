Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4,391.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9 %

NVDA opened at $178.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

