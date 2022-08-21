LCG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,627.00 (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. LCG has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCG coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG (LCG) is a coin. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

