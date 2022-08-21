La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

