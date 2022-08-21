La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.39. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.
Institutional Trading of La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
