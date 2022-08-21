L & S Advisors Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $825,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

