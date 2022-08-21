L & S Advisors Inc Sells 6,542 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.