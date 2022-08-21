L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

