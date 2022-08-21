L & S Advisors Inc Has $715,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

CRM stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

