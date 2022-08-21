L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

