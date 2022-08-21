L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

