Kryll (KRL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,253.00

Kryll (KRL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Kryll has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $120,253.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,151.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00100884 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.