Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €9.07 ($9.26) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

