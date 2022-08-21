Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0276

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Kleros has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $934,455.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

