JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $261.77 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $261.77 million and approximately $28.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00765594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.