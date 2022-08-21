Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,553 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $435.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.52. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

