Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,096 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Sensata Technologies worth $17,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.