Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,831 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.16 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

