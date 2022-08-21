Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 715.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 887,943 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Vermilion Energy worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VET stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

