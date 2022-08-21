Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 258,585 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,585 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 313.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

