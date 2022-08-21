JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 240,057 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $761,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $244.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.57 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

