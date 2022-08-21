JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,806,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.29% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $734,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.78 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

