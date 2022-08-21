JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of China Molybdenum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

China Molybdenum Price Performance

Shares of OTC:CMCLF opened at 0.44 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a 12-month low of 0.40 and a 12-month high of 0.83.

About China Molybdenum

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

