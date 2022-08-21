JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,245,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,758,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.02 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

