JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $795,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

