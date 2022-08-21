JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 573.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $865,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHR stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

